Tesla's Model 3 Gets Approval For European Roads

Tesla’s Model 3 can officially start being delivered to customers in Europe.

The vehicle recently received approval by regulators to be driven on European roads. The Long Range Battery version of the vehicle will be the first to be sold in Europe, it’s expected to go on sale next month.

The Model 3 is Tesla’s mass-market offering, with prices starting at $35,000 US before incentives. The Long Range Battery version is priced a bit higher at $49.000 US. The Long Range model of the vehicle can go 310 miles on a single charge, while the standard vehicle has a range of 220 miles. Tesla is eager to start selling the vehicle in Europe ahead of other electric vehicles from other car manufacturers hitting the market.

The company had a number of production and delivery mishaps last year, leading to a slower rollout of the vehicle than originally anticipated. Some of those issues were due, in part, to Tesla laying out its shipping goals before it had perfected its assembly line.

Sorry, we’ve gone from production hell to delivery logistics hell, but this problem is far more tractable. We’re making rapid progress. Should be solved shortly. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 17, 2018

A cargo ship of Model 3’s are already on their way to Europe, TechCrunch reports.

The Model 3’s arrival in Europe comes as the vehicle is about to get a bit more expensive in the United States. Tax credit changes in the U.S. are expected to make the vehicle more expensive in the states starting in July (since there will be less of a tax credit for buying one) and even more expensive in December.