United Airlines Plane Skids Off Runway at Chicago O'Hare Airport

A United Airlines plane skidded off a runway at Chicago O’Hare International Airport just before noon on Saturday, Chicago fire officials said.

No injuries were reported of the 129 people aboard Flight 656 from Phoenix when it rolled off the concrete.

Chicago Fire Department Officials said the incident was most likely due to the weather. Chicago has seen continuous snowfall since Friday night and more than 900 flights have been canceled.

Department of Aviation spokeswoman Karen Pride said officials immediately responded to the incident. “No injuries have been reported, and passengers have been deplaned safely,” Pride said. “We are in the process of working with United Airlines and our city partners to recover the aircraft.”

Passengers were escorted off the plane and then transported to the terminal.