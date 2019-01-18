Theresa May, Rihanna LVMH, MBA Pay Gap: Broadsheet January 18

• Theresa takes her time. There are working weekends, and then there is the task Theresa May has over the next few days. After Parliament’s historic rejection of her Brexit bill on Tuesday—the most lopsided loss suffered by any British government ever—the wounded prime minister has until Monday to offer a Plan B.

The drubbing of May’s Brexit blueprint is a rather clear sign that May should, essentially, go back to the drawing board. Tweaking her bill to eke out a few more ‘ayes’ would still leave her well short of approval. The moment calls for boldness—make your mark, May!—but that is, by no means, what the prime minister is known for.

After her defeat and barely surviving a no-confidence vote, May told lawmakers they’d “made it clear what they don’t want.” Now it’s time for “all [to] work constructively together to set out what Parliament does want.”

But since then, as May has met with opposition party leaders, she’s refused to budge on any of their demands. Rivals are asking for a second referendum on Brexit and an extension of Britain’s March 29 deadline for leaving the EU. May so far has stood firm against both options. She’s also rejected a call for a more permanent customs union between the U.K. and EU. A meeting with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is not yet on May’s agenda since he wants her to rule out a no-deal Brexit—another point where May isn’t wavering.

It’s hard to see how a radically new deal—one with the potential to pass Parliament—emerges from this muck. But the one weapon May wields is time, or rather, an urgent lack of it. And in refusing to push back the Brexit deadline, that’s something she is willing to brandish boldly. The Plan B she puts forward on Monday won’t get a Parliamentary vote until Jan. 29—a mere two months before the U.K.’s divorce date.