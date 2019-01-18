raceAhead: Twitter's Ongoing Diversity Problem

Leave it to Rebecca Traister to help put the painful allegations of anti-Semitism against Tamika Mallory, one of the four national co-chairs of the now-annual national march, into perspective. (It’s scheduled this year on January 19, in Washington, D.C.) Traister recaps the charges, which are complicated and involve Mallory’s relationship with Louis Farrakhan. But Traister does a masterful job explaining that the movement is doing the necessary work of processing the fights and frictions that come up when a diverse group of people come together, particularly if white, heteronormative affluence is not centered. The March “has been built around the expression of disagreements and provocative arguments about the biases, inequalities, and resentments that wind up getting replicated in any progressive coalition,” she writes. Her take: Show up, keep arguing and keep marching.