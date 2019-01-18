Poultry giant Perdue Foods is recalling 68,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets after consumers reported finding chunks of wood inside the popular kid’s food.

The recall is in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. It applies to certain Perdue Simply Smart organic gluten-free chicken breast nuggets sold in 22-ounce plastic bags in grocery stores nationwide.

Consumers are being urged to look for bags with the “best by” date of 10/25/19 and the UPC bac Code 72745-80656. If you’ve got the product, either discard it or return it to the point of purchase for a refund.

To date, three consumers have found wood chunks in their chicken nuggets. There are no instances of injury or illness at this point.

The recall follows a series of notable food recalls in 2018. In December, the USDA recalled 29,000 pounds of Jimmy Dean Sausage. JBS Tolleson has recalled over 6,000 tons of beef since October. Cargill was forced to twice recall meats, once in August and more in September. And Kroger issued a warning in May when there was a threat of plastic contamination.

Perdue last recalled chicken nuggets in 2016, after learning a batch of the food was contaminated with plastic materials.