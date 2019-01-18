Pelosi Accuses Trump Administration of Leaking Afghan Itinerary

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s spokesman accused President Donald Trump’s administration of leaking her plan to fly commercially to Afghanistan, forcing her to scuttle the trip.

After Trump Thursday denied Pelosi and a congressional delegation use of a military plane to make the trip to visit troops in the war zone, Pelosi made alternative plans to use commercial service, spokesman Drew Hammill said in a statement.

“The State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service provided an updated threat assessment detailing that the President announcing this sensitive travel had significantly increased the danger to the delegation and to the troops, security, and other officials supporting the trip,” Hammill said Friday. “This morning, we learned that the Administration had leaked the commercial travel plans as well.”

The White House didn’t immediately comment on the statement.