Martin Luther King Jr. Landmarks in Atlanta Will Temporarily Reopen With Aid From Delta Air Lines

The Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park in Atlanta, previously shuttered due to the ongoing government shutdown, will reopen from Jan. 19 to Feb. 3 thanks to a grant from the Delta Air Lines Foundation.

The reopening comes just in time for the national holiday dedicated to the late Nobel Peace Prize-winning civil rights leader, which falls on this Monday, Jan. 21—just six days after what would have been King’s 90th birthday.

As tourists head to Atlanta to celebrate King’s life or attend the upcoming Super Bowl game, many would have missed the chance to see King’s birth home or the Ebenezer Baptist Church, where King was co-pastor for many years.

The partial government shutdown has continued for nearly four weeks, leading to overflowing trash cans and damaged natural resources in national parks left unattended or understaffed by a lack of funds. Many have closed for the time being.

The $83,500 grant from Delta will cover cleanup, administration, maintenance, and operating costs not accounted for by park fees, allowing the landmarks to temporarily reopen.

“These historic landmarks represent the strength of our community and should always be made available for the public to enjoy,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian in a statement. “For everyone visiting Atlanta for the big game, I highly recommend touring these inspiring sites.”

Along with King’s birth home and the Ebenezer Baptist Church, the historic Fire Station No. 6 and the park’s visitor center will reopen Saturday through Feb. 3.