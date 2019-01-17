Upskirt Photos, Citi Pay Gap, Caregiving Crisis: Broadsheet January 17

• Caregiving crisis. While I doubt it will surprise you to hear that Corporate America is sometimes out of step with the reality experienced by its workforce, the scale of the particular disconnect identified by a new Harvard Business School study is legitimately stunning.

As reported in the Wall Street Journal, the researchers set out to explore how caregiving responsibilities impacted workers’ ability to succeed in their jobs. The findings are stark. Nearly a third of employees say they’ve left a job because they couldn’t balance work and family duties. A whopping 80% said their home responsibilities stop them from doing their best at work.

Employers, meanwhile, could not be less clued in. Just 24% of those included in the study said caregiving was affecting their employees’ performance. The vast majority of companies said they had no data on their employees’ caregiving responsibilities—either because they didn’t see the need for such information or because they were worried about employee privacy.

Privacy is a valid concern, of course, but I can’t help but suspect that some companies are using it as an excuse. After all, we already entrust our employers with a significant trove of our personal data (and they seem unfazed when it comes to gathering sensitive information on, say, our health). Employers who are worried about privacy issues could also make it optional for employees to provide details about their caregiving situations.

The study makes a good case for the value of such data. For instance, it might reveal unexpected trends in which workers are actually struggling with family responsibilities. An example: Even though the majority of the caregiving burden falls on women, more men than women told the researchers that they’d left a job because of family responsibilities. Having a better sense of what employees are facing at home could allow employers to offer benefits—such as eldercare or childcare subsidies—that would better meet their workers’ needs.

In the spirit of data gathering, I’d love to hear what you think. Should employers collect information on workers’ caregiving responsibilities—or does that cross a privacy line in the sand? Or, do you have other ideas about how employers can better respond to what the study calls a “caregiving crisis?” Send thoughts my way at kristen.bellstrom@fortune.com.

Wall Street Journal