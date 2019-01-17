President Trump's Base May Be Starting to Abandon Him, According to a New Poll

President Donald Trump is losing support among voters, including members of his base, as the 2020 presidential election cycle approaches. A new poll from PBS NewsHour, NPR, and Marist found that 57% of registered voters said they would vote against the president in the next election, PBS reported.

The poll was conducted between Jan. 10 and Jan. 13, and surveyed 1,023 U.S. adults with a 3.8% margin of error, including 873 registered voters, with a 4.2% margin of error.

More than half of registered voters in the U.S. said they disapproved of the job Trump is doing as president, as the country’s longest government shutdown in history over funding for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico continues.

Six different surveys taken this year show that half or more than half of Americans blame Trump and the GOP for the shutdown, with one-third or less placing blame on the Democrats, Bloomberg reported.

“The president has had his base and not much else,” Lee Miringoff, the director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion, told PBS. Miringhoff added that the poll results show a “fairly consistent pattern of having his base showing evidence of a cracking,” NPR reported.

Most Americans polled didn’t think the Republicans or the Democrats were doing enough to work with one another, pointing to a desire for compromise, Miringhoff explained to PBS.

When asked who they would support over Trump in a 2020 primary, 29% of Republican and Republican-leaning Independent voters said they favored Utah Sen. Mitt Romney. Meanwhile, half of possible Republican voters said they didn’t know who John Kasich was—the former Ohio governor who has pointed to a possible third run for president in 2020.