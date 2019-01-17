China Blasts Apple, Amazon for References to Taiwan and Hong Kong

China has accused Apple, Amazon, and other major corporations of failing to properly refer to Taiwan and Hong Kong.

The Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), a government-linked think tank, said that 66 Fortune 500 companies used “incorrect labels” in their references to Taiwan, and 53 of those corporations did the same in references to Hong Kong. Forty-five companies improperly referenced both territories, CASS said, according to Reuters, which earlier reported on the accusations.

The companies cited in the report range from major tech giants, like Apple (aapl) and Amazon (amzn), as well car makers, clothing manufacturers, and others.

Neither Apple nor Amazon immediately responded to a Fortune request for comment on the accusations.

China has long applied pressure to companies, citizens, and world leaders over Hong Kong and Taiwan. The Chinese government considers Hong Kong and Taiwan part of China, despite most others around the world recognizing them as separate territories.

In the past, China’s commitment to linking Hong Kong and Taiwan to the country has gone so far as to criticize companies that would list China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan separately in website drop-down menus. The Chinese government has also lobbied international bodies to stand on its side and view Taiwan and Hong Kong as part of China—something that most countries will not do.

In response to the CASS comments, a spokesperson for Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen reportedly said in Taipei on Thursday that the government must “remind the international community to face this squarely and to unite efforts to reduce and contain these actions.”