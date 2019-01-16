• Banking on Indra? Just a week after World Bank President Jim Yong Kim announced his surprise resignation, the rumor mill of who will replace him is a-spinning.

Big names like former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and Ivanka Trump have already been floated in the press—and shot down by the White House. It turns out, rather than contend for the position herself, Trump will have a role in selecting Kim’s successor since the first daughter and presidential advisor “has worked closely with the World Bank’s leadership for the past two years.” (Recall that in 2017, the World Bank launched a women’s entrepreneurship fund—an idea Trump had championed.)

That said, the latest name to surface is the arguably the most fascinating. The New York Times reports that former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, who still serves as the company’s chair, is under consideration. Nooyi stepped down as PepsiCo chief executive in October after a 12-year stint leading the snack and beverage giant. PepsiCo declined to comment on the report.

When Nooyi announced her planned departure in August, she said she wanted “to do something different” with her life. The World Bank gig, interestingly enough, fits into the loose schedule Nooyi set for herself: she said she’d decide on what comes next early this year.

Nooyi’s name was reportedly put forward by Ivanka Trump, who’s gushed over Nooyi, calling the executive a “mentor and inspiration.”

“I am deeply grateful for your friendship,” Trump tweeted this fall as Nooyi exited the CEO role. “Thank you for your passionate engagement on issues that benefit the people of this country, and beyond.”

Despite that public display of affection, Nooyi is not necessarily a shoo-in for the role, should she want it. As the NYT notes, she’s made comments interpreted as critical of the president. After the 2016 election, for instance, she referred to PepsiCo employees as being “in mourning.” PepsiCo later clarified to Fortune that not all workers felt that way.

Whatever the outcome of Nooyi’s rumored candidacy, the string of female contenders for the World Bank job is a refreshing change for the anti-poverty financial institution that’s gone without a female head for its entire 74-year history.

It’s worth noting in all this that Kim’s temporary replacement is Kristalina Georgieva, the first-ever CEO of the World Bank. But the Bulgarian is unlikely to succeed him permanently since—due to the U.S.’s large financial stake at its founding—the World Bank president has always been American.