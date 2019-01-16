Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Britain is in Brexit chaos, GOP women join the Senate Judiciary for the first time, and the World Bank rumor mill goes full-tilt. Have a wonderful Wednesday.
EVERYONE'S TALKING
• Banking on Indra? Just a week after World Bank President Jim Yong Kim announced his surprise resignation, the rumor mill of who will replace him is a-spinning.
Big names like former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and Ivanka Trump have already been floated in the press—and shot down by the White House. It turns out, rather than contend for the position herself, Trump will have a role in selecting Kim’s successor since the first daughter and presidential advisor “has worked closely with the World Bank’s leadership for the past two years.” (Recall that in 2017, the World Bank launched a women’s entrepreneurship fund—an idea Trump had championed.)
That said, the latest name to surface is the arguably the most fascinating. The New York Times reports that former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, who still serves as the company’s chair, is under consideration. Nooyi stepped down as PepsiCo chief executive in October after a 12-year stint leading the snack and beverage giant. PepsiCo declined to comment on the report.
When Nooyi announced her planned departure in August, she said she wanted “to do something different” with her life. The World Bank gig, interestingly enough, fits into the loose schedule Nooyi set for herself: she said she’d decide on what comes next early this year.
Nooyi’s name was reportedly put forward by Ivanka Trump, who’s gushed over Nooyi, calling the executive a “mentor and inspiration.”
“I am deeply grateful for your friendship,” Trump tweeted this fall as Nooyi exited the CEO role. “Thank you for your passionate engagement on issues that benefit the people of this country, and beyond.”
Despite that public display of affection, Nooyi is not necessarily a shoo-in for the role, should she want it. As the NYT notes, she’s made comments interpreted as critical of the president. After the 2016 election, for instance, she referred to PepsiCo employees as being “in mourning.” PepsiCo later clarified to Fortune that not all workers felt that way.
Whatever the outcome of Nooyi’s rumored candidacy, the string of female contenders for the World Bank job is a refreshing change for the anti-poverty financial institution that’s gone without a female head for its entire 74-year history.
It’s worth noting in all this that Kim’s temporary replacement is Kristalina Georgieva, the first-ever CEO of the World Bank. But the Bulgarian is unlikely to succeed him permanently since—due to the U.S.’s large financial stake at its founding—the World Bank president has always been American.
ALSO IN THE HEADLINES
• Gillibrand 2020. New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announced she’s forming an exploratory committee to run for president in 2020. Among the expected crop of Democratic candidates, Gillibrand is one of the most outspoken voices for electing more women to office, for paid leave, and against sexual harassment—in the military and in Congress. And, as will probably come up throughout the campaign, her work against assault and harassment predates the #MeToo movement.
Fortune
• Brexit chaos. The U.K. Parliament rejected Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal in a resounding defeat Tuesday, 432-202. (One Labour MP, Tulip Siddiq, delayed a C-section to be there for the vote). Next up, May will face a no confidence vote today.
BBC
• Goodbye, Dolly. Carol Channing, the legendary Broadway actress known for starring in Hello, Dolly! and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, died at 97 yesterday. She played Dolly onstage more than 5,000 times and performed well into her 80s.
New York Times
• Ulta-mate success. Fortune‘s Susie Gharib sits down with Mary Dillon, the CEO of Ulta Beauty. “I’ve worked really hard for over 30 years,” Dillon says of the key to her success. “I’m driven.”
Fortune
MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Goldman Sachs named Asahi Pompey global head of corporate engagement and president of the Goldman Sachs Foundation. Karen Boone joins Peloton’s board of directors and will serve as audit committee chair. Maria Dempsey was named CEO of Nest Fragrances. Carol L. Folt, chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, said she will step down after working to remove the school’s Confederate monument. Ning Wang is the new CEO of Offensive Security. Virgin Hotels hired Denise Walker as VP of information technology. Katie Jacobs Stanton leaves Color to pursue investing full-time. Panera Bread hires Karen Kelley as SVP, chief restaurant operations officer and Anita Vanderveer as SVP, chief people officer. Hope Cochran joined Madrona Venture Group as managing director.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
• No GOP women no more. An interesting milestone this week: the first GOP women to serve on the Senate Judiciary. (Recall Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony, with zero women hearing her on the Republican side.) Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst are on the committee now.
The Hill
• The best a man can be. Have you seen this ad yet? Gillette’s new commercial for its razors is about #MeToo, playing on the brand’s longtime tagline, “Is this the best a man can get?” The answer, the ad seems to say, is no, showing men engaging in troubling behaviors like harassment and talking over women in meetings before an uplifting twist at the end. The ad is worth watching—although it’s drawing criticism from men’s rights corners.
CNN
• Merchants of Truth? Jill Abramson, the former New York Times editor, has a book coming out that’s attracting criticism from fellow journalists for inaccuracies. The mistakes cited so far pertain to Abramson’s writing about Vice, although some errors appear to have been corrected in a later version.
Vox
• A troubling trend. Fortune‘s Jeff John Roberts examines the rise of “deepfakes,” pornography purporting to feature certain high-profile or ordinary women, that are hard to immediately discount as fake due to recent technology advancements. The trend is troubling since the fakes are being used as a tool for revenge porn targeting non-celebrity women.
Fortune
ON MY RADAR
