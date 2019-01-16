Netflix Is Creating a Series Called ‘Space Force’ Starring Steve Carell

Steve Carell will star in a new Netflix comedy series he co-created called “Space Force.”

From the creators of The Office, the series will follow a fictional group of men and women tasked with carrying out President Donald Trump’s very real order to create a sixth branch of the military known as Space Force.

The series does not have a release date, but is “coming soon.”

.@SteveCarell will star in a new workplace comedy series he co-created with #TheOffice’s Greg Daniels about the people tasked with creating a sixth branch of the armed services: the Space Force! pic.twitter.com/6GEFNgP18w — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) January 16, 2019

Greg Daniels, a writer of The Office and Parks and Recreation, co-created the series with Carell and will serve as showrunner and executive producer, Netflix announced Wednesday. Carell and Howard Klein (also from The Office and Parks and Recreation) will be additional executive producers.

Trump ordered the creation of Space Force in summer 2018, and although his demand created a slew of mockery, he’s not the first president to consider such an organization. Congress was investigating the creation of a space force as far back as the Cold War; Trump is just the first to suggest the force be comprised into a separate military branch.

The Space Force could cost almost $13 billion in its first five years, according to a memo from Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson. Although this pricey objective is far off from being finalized, Trump also ordered the creation of a U.S. Space Command—which will serve as an authority to organize the military’s efforts in space—last month.