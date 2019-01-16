Diet Coke Is Getting Two New Flavors for 2019

Coca-Cola is kicking off 2019 by launching two new flavors of Diet Coke: strawberry guava and blueberry acai.

The new flavors join the lineup of new flavors that the company launched in January of last year. Others that made the cut include ginger lime, twisted mango, zesty blood orange, and fiesty cherry. The company tried oro blanco grapefruit and vanilla chai, but ultimately opted to cut the flavors from the lineup.

The new flavors are thought to be an attempt by the company to compete in a market where LaCroix’s flavored waters are picking up steam. Last year, a Coke representative said the new flavors were meant to make the beverage more appealing to a new audience rather than take a cut out of traditional Diet Coke sales.

The flavored versions of Diet Coke are sweetened with a mix of aspartame and acesulfame potassium (ace-k), the same two sweeteners used in Coke Zero Sugar. When Coca-Cola reported their earnings in April of last year, the flavors were responsible for a 3% bump in drink volume sold.

Strawberry Guava and Blueberry Acai Diet Coke will both be available this month at retailers nationwide. The sodas will be packages exclusively in 12-ounce cans that can be purchased individually or as part of an eight-pack.