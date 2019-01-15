Would you buy your children a game where the goal is to defuse a bomb? Many parents say no, and they’ve prompted many North American retailers to discontinue selling a game that did just that, The New York Times reports.

Called “Cut the Wire,” the game comes packaged in a box covered in flames as if an explosion has already taken place. In the game, children are asked to defuse a fake bomb, which looks like sticks of dynamite, during a set period of time. If they fail, an alarm will sounds, an explosion noise will play, and the dynamite will light up an vibrate. The game is recommended for children ages 6 and up.

Critics say that it’s odd to promote a game that involves bombs when there are already so many real-world scenarios where children might encounter bombs in their lives.

Newest toy at #walmart A toy Cut The Wire kit. Never know when your child will need to diffuse a bomb in their lifetime right @Walmart ? Smh pic.twitter.com/8lJiAIU9fH — Michelle Lowe (@mish17) November 23, 2018

@cfrb1010 comparing the “cut the wire” game to the road runner and saying there is no impact on mental health or attitude towards weapons is ignorant. Don’t you think it’s possible the reason we have such an issue with weapons is because they were glorified when we were children? — Lauren (@lbucks24) January 11, 2019

So this was a real toy?! A game in which the child has to cut the wire on a bomb?! Holy crap. @Target #mindblown #wtf #wow #evenmy8yearoldknowsthatsodd pic.twitter.com/CPe8u8Sc0L — Cardboard Icons (@cardboardicons) November 26, 2018

The game’s manufacturer stopped making the game in October, but it is still available on Amazon as well as a number of other retailers. Target has already stopped selling the game and Walmart has said it doesn’t plan to reorder it.