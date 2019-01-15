Former Pepsi CEO Indra Nooyi Could Be in the Running to Head the World Bank

Indra Nooyi, who stepped down as CEO of Pepsi last October, is under consideration to head the World Bank, according to a report from The New York Times.

Ivanka Trump is said to be courting Nooyi for the role, though no decision has been made and it’s unclear whether the former executive is interested in the job.

Nooyi supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, which could be problematic in her nomination, but Ivanka Trump has long been a fan, calling her a “mentor [and] inspiration” when Nooyi left Pepsi.

The World Bank began the search for a new president when Jim Yong Kim announced last week he was stepping down effective Feb. 1.

The great @IndraNooyi is stepping down as PepsiCo CEO, after 12 yrs.

Indra, you are a mentor + inspiration to so many, myself included. I am deeply grateful for your friendship. Thank you for your passionate engagement on issues that benefit the people of this country, and beyond — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 7, 2018

Nooyi was one of just 25 female CEOs in the Fortune 500. The conversations about her transition started in mid-2017. Nooyi’s successor, Ramon Laguarta, was named PepsiCo’s president that July.

While some speculated about a political future for her at the time, she downplayed that talk.

“I’m not good at politics,” she said. “I’m just a good worker bee.”