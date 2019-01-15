Coast Guard Commandant Advises Service Members to ‘Stay the Course’ as First Missed Paycheck Passes

The commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard issued a statement Tuesday addressing the military workforce on the day of their first missed check resulting from the ongoing government shutdown.

“Today you will not be receiving your regularly scheduled mid-month paycheck,” wrote Admiral Karl Schultz. “To the best of my knowledge, this marks the first time in our Nation’s history that service members in a U.S. Armed Force have not been paid during a lapse in government appropriations.”

The government shutdown advanced into its 24th day Tuesday, as President Donald Trump and Democrats continue to disagree over funding for a border wall.

“I recognize the anxiety and uncertainty this situation places on you and your family, and we are working closely with service organizations on your behalf,” Schultz wrote, announcing that the Coast Guard Mutual Assistance received a $15 million donation from USAA to help service members in need.

The American Red Cross will aid in distributing these funds to both the Coast Guard’s military and civilian workforce.

In addressing the concerns of the Coast Guard, Schultz noted that civilians have already missed a paycheck, adding that “we are confronting this challenge together.”

Schultz advised service members to, “Stay the course, stand the watch, and serve with pride.”

“You are not, and will not, be forgotten.”