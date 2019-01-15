China Issues a Travel Advisory for Canada As Relations Continue to Decline

China issued a travel advisory for Canada Tuesday, warning its citizens to “fully evaluate risks” before considering traveling there, according to Reuters.

Canada also issued a travel advisory for its citizens the day prior, warning of a “risk of arbitrary enforcement of local laws” if traveling to China.

The warnings come as relations between China and Canada continue to deteriorate following the December detention of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou. She was detained in Canada at the request of the U.S., who alleges Huawei violated U.S. sanctions against Iran. Meng has been released on bail but faces extradition to the U.S.

China’s travel advisory announcement—made via the WeChat account of the foreign ministry’s consular affairs department—mentioned the “arbitrary detention” of a Chinese national at the request of a “third-party country.”

Canada’s advisory followed the Chinese court’s decision to suddenly retry a Canadian national in a drug smuggling case, ultimately deciding to sentence the man to death.

The U.S. also issued a travel advisory for China earlier this month, after the country refused to allow U.S. passport holders to exit the country for a variety of reasons.