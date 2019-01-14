Tulsi Gabbard, Megyn Kelly, Toxic Masculinity: Broadsheet January 14

• Toxic masculinity’s universal plague. Last week, the American Psychological Association’s new guidelines aimed at promoting better mental health for boys and men created all sorts of buzz. Its recommendations took aim at the rigid construct of “traditional masculinity,” which APA experts point to as a key source of stress, anxiety, and poor outcomes among males. It’s the first time the group has published tips for how practitioners can best care for male patients, and, naturally, it drew ire from select corners of the political sphere that interpreted the findings as anti-man.

In actuality, the APA doesn’t criticize all masculinity, but an over-reliance on the too-narrow “traditional” concept of it; the “particular constellation of standards that have held sway over large segments of the population, including: anti-femininity, achievement, eschewal of the appearance of weakness, and adventure, risk, and violence.” Clinging to this insufficient set of traits can cause men frustration and stress and can keep men from asking for help when they need it.

We often blast toxic masculinity as a threat to women—manifesting itself as sexual harassment, sexual assault, or workplace discrimination. But it’s just as important to recognize the harm it’s doing to men.

I’m reminded of the Nathan character from this 2017 piece in the Economist’s 1843 magazine titled “The Man Trap.” While professionally satisfied, well-paid and—it should be noted—well aware of his privilege, Nathan envied his female peers who’d stepped away from careers to be full-time caregivers. “They weren’t perceived as failures. If anything, they were told ‘That’s so great, you’re choosing to be a mom, that’s the most important thing in the world.’ That is not an option open to men,” he said.

I often bang the drum of women needing to off-load their disproportionate share of caregiving duties; what goes unsaid is that men need the leeway to pick it up. It’s commonplace to celebrate women as they break the stereotypical mold (such as these female farmers who, The New York Times says, “are reclaiming the American West”); rarer, it seems, are tributes to men who embrace nontraditional roles.

If our image of women is (thankfully!) evolving, society must adopt a broader definition of what it means to be a man too. Failure to do so is bad for men’s health, as the APA points out, and it also jeopardizes the march toward equality that needs everyone’s buy-in.