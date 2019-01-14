Divers Find Cockpit Recorder From Doomed Lion Air Flight 610

Investigators may now be able to learn more about why Lion Air Flight 610 crashed into the Java Sea last October, killing all 189 people on board, after Indonesian Navy divers recovered the Boeing plane’s cockpit flight recorder.

The flight’s second black box was found buried under 26 feet of mud, not far from the crash site. It should reveal the conversations that took place in the cockpit as the new Boeing 737 Max 8 went down.

Preliminary findings showed the pilots repeatedly tried to override the automated stall prevention system that is supposed to stop the aircraft’s nose from being raised too high, but that in some cases can push the nose down too hard.

Boeing reportedly knew of the problem but did not inform pilots about it — a fact that has spurred lawsuits from grieving families of the Flight 610 victims.

Meanwhile, another Boeing plane crashed Monday, this time a 707 military cargo plane that went down in bad weather in Iran.

All but one of the 16 people on board the flight were killed after it crashed in the central province of Alborz. The Iranian army said the plane had attempted an emergency landing at Fath airport but continued too far and hit the wall at the end of the runway.