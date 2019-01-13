Water Main Break Hits Detroit Ahead of Sparsely Attended Auto Show

A water main break hit downtown Detroit just as the city begins to host its annual auto show that several major carmakers are skipping this year.

A major portion of downtown lost water or experienced low pressure after the water main break occurred late Saturday evening, according to the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department. The regional water authority issued a boil advisory until further notice, warning against using the water to drink, brush teeth or prepare food without killing potential bacteria first.

It’s an unfortunate development for the city as it plays host to the North American International Auto Show. The event will be missing key brands including Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Porsche, Jaguar and Land Rover in the last year it’s being held in January. Starting in 2020, the show will move to June.