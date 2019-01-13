Trump Calls Report on FBI Probe of Ties to Russia 'Most Insulting'

President Donald Trump on Saturday stated that a recent New York Times report detailing the FBI investigation in his ties with Russia “most insulting.”

In a telephone interview with Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, Trump was asked if he is currently or ever has worked for Russia.

“I think it’s the most insulting thing I’ve ever been asked,” he said. “I think it’s the most insulting article I’ve ever had written, and if you read the article you’ll see that they found absolutely nothing.”

The New York Times reported Friday that unnamed former law enforcement officials and others in the investigation became suspicious of Trump’s behavior and involvement with Russia during the 2016 presidential election, but didn’t launch an investigation until the firing of former FBI director James Comey in May 2017.

According to the Times, there were two instances where Trump tied Comey’s firing to the Russia investigation, which helped trigger the counterintelligence part of the investigation.

Trump defended his actions with Russia with Pirro saying, “If you ask the folks in Russia, I’ve been tougher on Russia than anybody else, any other … probably any other president, period, but certainly the last three or four presidents.”

Pirro also questioned Trump on a Washington Post report detailing his private conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I had a conversation like every president does. You sit with the president of various countries,” Trump said. “I do it with all countries. We had a great conversation, we were talking about Israel and securing Israel and lots of other things and it was a great conversation. I’m not keeping anything under wraps, I couldn’t care less.”