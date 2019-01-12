Megyn Kelly to Leave NBC With $30 Million Payout: NBC News

Megyn Kelly and NBC News have agreed to the high-profile TV host’s exit terms, which will allow her to leave the company with a $30 million payout, NBC News reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the agreement.

The news comes after months of negotiations over parts of Kelly’s contract following her removal in October from NBC’s morning show “Today.” Kelly will leave NBC with the remainder of her $69 million contract, according to the report.

NBC and Kelly have resolved their differences, and Kelly is no longer an employee of the network, according to a statement from NBC, cited in the report.

The former Fox News anchor was removed as the host of NBC’s morning fixture following a Halloween segment, when she questioned why using “blackface” for a costume was inappropriate. Kelly later apologized for the comments.