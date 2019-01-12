Julian Castro Says He's Running for Democratic Presidential Nod

Former San Antonio Mayor and Obama administration official Julian Castro formally announced he’ll run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, attempting to get an early jump on what’s expected to be a crowded field of candidates.

Castro has been considered a rising star in the Democratic Party — he was a contender to be Hillary Clinton’s running mate in 2016 — but he’ll be entering a race that’s likely to include candidates with bigger national profiles and well-established fundraising operations.

“We’re going to make sure that the promise of America is available to everyone,’’ Castro said before a cheering crowd in his home town of San Antonio, Texas.

Castro took the first step toward a run in December when he formed an exploratory committee that allowed him to raise and spend a limited amount of money to test whether he can generate support for an official bid.

At 44, Castro will be one of the youngest candidates in the race, a generation younger than some potential competitors such as Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden. Yet with so many well known contenders considering the race, including fellow Texan Beto O’Rourke, Castro will have to work to stand out. He only barely registers in polls, and sometimes is not included as an option at all.

Warren, of Massachusetts, formed an exploratory committee at the end of last year and has campaigned in Iowa, which in February 2020 will hold the first contest in the months-long slog of caucuses and primaries leading up to the nomination. Former Maryland Representative John Delaney also has formally entered the race.

Among the other possible candidates expected to make decisions soon are Senators Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California. Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard say she plans to run and will soon make a formal announcement.

Castro is a fluent Spanish speaker, a possible advantage in states with large Hispanic populations such as Florida and Arizona. Castro attended public schools in San Antonio before going to Stanford University and then Harvard Law School.

He’ll also be able to tout his experience in the federal government and in running a major city. He was mayor of his hometown of San Antonio from 2009 until 2014, when he joined Obama’s cabinet as secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

If he wins, he’d be the first identical twin elected president. His brother, Joaquin, is a member of the House from Texas.