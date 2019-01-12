The First Diagonal Smart Parking Garage Debuts in China

Parking can be a hassle for every car owner. From finding a good spot to not remembering where you parked, parking garages are an added stress for commuters.

But China is here to change that.

China has created the diagonal smart parking garage, the first of its kind robotic valet that drives cars into a unique parking spot.

Here’s how it works, according to KPLC News.

The drivers park their vehicle on the platform.

The machine takes over, lifting the vehicle both horizontally and vertically placing it in an available parking space.

When drivers are back and want to retrieve the vehicle, the platform brings it back to the driver who can drive away without having the back the car out of the spot.

This future of parking is able to increase the capacity of parking garages by 60%.