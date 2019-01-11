Taco Bell Plans to Start Testing a Vegetarian Menu Later This Year

Taco Bell plans to start testing its first vegetarian menu later this year.

The Yum Brands-owned chain hopes that the vegetarian-friendly menu will help make it even more popular with vegetarians.

Taco Bell already has a reputation for being a great option for vegetarians. A few of the restaurant’s vegetarian options were certified by the American Vegetarian Association in 2015, making it the first fast-food restaurant to be certified by the group, and customers routinely will replace the meat in the restaurant’s tacos and burritos with beans.

“Certified Vegetarian” items already on the menu include the 7-layer Burrito, Black Bean Burrito, Cheese Quesadilla, Double Tostada, and the Cantina Power Veggie Bowl.

Despite the fact that Taco Bell considers itself an “underdog” in the fast-food space, the brand has a cult following amongst taco enthusiasts, both vegetarian and not. The brand also recently piloted a “Party by Taco Bell,” and evolution of the Taco Bell wedding (yes, that’s a thing), where customers can book a store for a party (or wedding), select a special menu, order special-edition party supplies.

The “new” vegetarian menu will feature some vegetarian items that are already on the menu as well as a few new items, CNBC reports.