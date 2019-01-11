raceAhead: Newly Elected Officials Are Poised to Make Change

Susan Harness was just a little girl, a little American Indian girl, when she was taken away from her mother and given to a white family to raise. She was part of the “Indian Problem” as defined by the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and forced assimilation was the proposed solution. But for Harness and the many thousands of other adoptees—including three of her siblings from whom she was separated—it was a path to permanent alienation. “I felt stupid, inept and ‘less than’ in the white world; I felt shame,” she writes in this essay about her memoir Bitterroot: A Salish Memoir of Transracial Adoption. And the experience of forced removal has cemented ugly stereotypes, says the author and cultural anthropologist. “We are remembered for not being white enough… We are remembered for being poor and costing the government too much money… We are remembered for being too broken to raise our own children.”