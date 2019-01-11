Bud Light Is Adding Big Nutrition Labels to Tell You What You're Drinking

Anheuser-Busch’s Bud Light brand will soon make it easier for you to know what’s inside the bottle (or can).

Starting in February, Bud Light will add larger nutrition labels to its packaging that will tell people about the beer’s ingredients and its nutrition facts, the Associated Press is reporting. The labels will be black and white, similar to what you’d find on packaged goods, and list water, barley, rice, and hops as the beer’s ingredients. The nutrition information will also include how many carbohydrates and calories are in each bottle or can.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Bud Light vice president of marketing Andy Goeler said that the move is an attempt by the beer company to “be transparent.” However, the bottles and cans themselves won’t actually list out all of the nutrition information. Instead, they’ll have basic information in small type. You’ll find full information in the packaging that the bottles and cans come in.

Many other beer brands, including Heineken and Guinness, list nutrition information with their beers. Most companies in the industry, however, share the information in small type and it’s often difficult to find on packaging.

Looking ahead, more beer brands might follow Bud Light’s lead. In 2016, many of the world’s largest beer makers agreed to voluntarily list nutrition information on their packaging by 2020.