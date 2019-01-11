Bernie Sanders, Meghan Markle, First Partner: Broadsheet January 11

• First lady? Try ‘first partner’ During Hillary Clinton’s two runs for the White House, there was plenty of speculation about what Bill Clinton’s title would be if his wife won the presidency; he would, of course, have been the first male spouse of a commander-in-chief. First husband? Or “first dude” or “first mate,” as the candidate herself once suggested in jest. It’s worth noting that Gauthier Destenay, husband of Luxembourg’s openly-gay prime minister who was the first man included in the NATO spouse photo, goes by the distinguished ‘first gentleman,’ which was also floated as a possibility for Clinton.

This week, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of new California Governor Gavin Newsom, took one step toward putting the question to rest—by taking ‘lady’ out of the equation. She announced that she’d be adopting the gender-neutral title of ‘first partner’—rather than ‘first lady’—in an effort to advance gender equality. Her Twitter bio already reflects her alternative title.

Siebel Newsom is well suited to advocate for the change. A documentary filmmaker, she’s produced two films on gender roles—one in 2011 about women’s representation in media and a second in 2015 about toxic masculinity.

The title tweak is a small thing, but—should it be adopted more broadly—it could assume more meaning, especially ahead of 2020, when more women than ever are expected to bid for the presidency. History and research tell us that many Americans struggle to picture a woman in the country’s chief executive role; avoiding the silly hang-up of her significant other’s title would make for one less point of friction.