Coast Guard Removes Government Shutdown Tip Sheet for Employees

As the U.S. government shutdown approaches the three-week mark, government employees across many agencies are beginning to feel the pressure of missing paychecks.

In the case of the U.S. Coast Guard, employees were given unconventional advice on how to sustain themselves as they continue to face no pay: “be creative.”

A five-page tip sheet published by the Coast Guard Support Program — which was removed late Wednesday following a report on its existence by The Washington Post, suggested a range of ways that Coast Guard employees could supplement their income, including having a garage sale, babysitting, dog-walking, or even tutoring.

Other suggestions include “getting lean” by “considering needs vs. wants,” and advising against using credit to supplement one’s income. “Bankruptcy is a last option,” the tip sheet adds.

The Coast Guard is the only military service that is subject to the effects of the government shutdown. Of the 8,500-person civilian workforce, The Post reports that 6,400 are on indefinite furlough, while 2,100 are working without pay. Congress introduced the “Pay Our Coast Guard Act” last week in an effort to ensure its employees are paid during the shutdown, but a vote isn’t yet scheduled.