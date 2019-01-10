Alexa von Tobel, MacKenzie Bezos, JC Penney: Broadsheet January 10

• Better with age. Let’s start the morning with a heartening trend, as identified by the New York Times’s Jessica Bennett: Women over 60 are having a powerful moment.

The story points to examples like Nancy Pelosi (78), Maxine Waters (80), Susan Zirinsky (66), and Glenn Close (71), all of whom landed big jobs (speaker of the House, chair of the Financial Services Committee, head of CBS News) or major awards (Golden Globe for best actress in a drama) in the early days of the new year.

Unlike men, whose power tends to grow into their seventh decade and beyond, older women have historically been, as the Times puts it, “invisible or shunted aside.”

Why the shift? The NYT cites a number of possible factors, including an overall population that is aging—yet working and remaining healthy longer than ever before, the #MeToo reckoning that’s opened the door to new ideas about what power should look like, and a cohort of women who started their careers during the women’s movement of the ’70s and ’80s and who are just now arriving at the height of their power.

Not every woman is on the path to speaker or a Globe acceptance speech, of course, but this trend—if it continues and spreads—could benefit all kinds of professional women. Consider working moms. According to 2013 data from Pew Research, 39% of mothers say they’ve had to take a significant amount of time off to care for a child or other family member (another 42% said they had to reduce their hours). Such breaks or “downshifts” tend to flatten the trajectory of women’s careers and dent their earning potential. But if companies begin to fill more of their leadership roles with older, experienced women, that opens new runway—more opportunities to reach professional goals and to take home top salaries.

The double whammy of sexism and ageism has been a career-ender for too long. Let’s make 2019 the year we end it.

New York Times