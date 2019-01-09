Nellie Liang, Annie Lamont, Title IX: Broadsheet January 9

• A gender pay gap grows. When the U.K. forced large companies to start reporting their gender pay gaps, there was skepticism (including from yours truly) about whether a name-and-shame approach alone would work.

The mandate, after all, does not require companies to explain their gaps—let alone do anything to narrow them. Would a ‘carrot’ of saving face be enough to trigger real progress?

This week we got a clue that the answer is, perhaps, no. HSBC updated its gender gap data and reported figures that were even worse than its first filing. Its median pay gap grew to 30% from 29%. The mean divide showed women at HSBC earning 61% less than men, worse than their 59% deficit last year. What’s more, female employees made up 33% of the bank’s top quartile of highest-paid employees this time around, down from 34%.

In a statement accompanying the new data, HSBC says it’s “confident” in its approach to pay. “If we identify any pay differences between men and women in similar roles, which cannot be explained by reasons such as performance/behavior rating or experience, we make appropriate adjustment,” the statement said. Even before the new filing, HSBC had the biggest gap among U.K. banks; the new data shows that, even after disclosure, it’d grown.

So much for public humiliation as a motivating factor.

All told, more than 10,000 U.K. companies complied with Britain’s new reporting requirement as of April last year, revealing a median pay gap of 9.7% between women and men across the participating firms.

The U.K. government has fielded all sorts of criticism over the reporting rules—like, for instance, that they exempt the pay of (mostly male) partners at large law and consulting firms—but lawmakers overseeing the project are standing by what they say is a “groundbreaking” approach. They’ve vowed to hold off on amending the guidelines for five years.

The U.K. is not alone in targeting the gap. The start of the year saw France enact a requirement that companies report their gender pay gaps. If one exists, firms have three years to fix it or else face a fine of 1% of total payroll. But given HSBC’s regression this week, it’s no wonder that countries taking fresh stabs at the problem—compared to the U.K.—are using more ‘stick.’