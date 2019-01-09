Jeff Bezos, the World’s Richest Man, and Wife MacKenzie Are Getting Divorced

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife, novelist MacKenzie Bezos, have announced plans to divorce after 25 years of marriage.

The world’s richest man announced the the news Wednesday morning in a tweet that was signed by both halves of the couple. The language seem to indicate it is a amicable split.

“We want to make people aware of a development in our lives. As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends,” the tweeted statement says.

While Jeff Bezos founded Amazon, MacKenzie was one of the first employees and was an integral part of the company’s early days.

The couple met in 1993 when Jeff interviewed MacKenzie at D.E. Shaw & Co.. She later asked him to lunch and they were engaged within three months. Within six months, they were married.

Today, Bezos has a net worth of $137 billion. The couple also owns a tremendous amount of real estate, which will be split.