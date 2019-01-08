Ruth Bader Ginsburg's 'Dissent Collar' Is Back on Sale at Banana Republic

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s infamous dissent collar is back.

The necklace, which the justice reportedly received in a gift bag at Glamour’s Woman of the Year event in 2012, came to be known as the dissent collar after Ginsburg told Katie Couric that it was a collar “fitting for dissents.”

In the years since, Ginsburg has been known to don the collar after the Supreme Court makes a decision she’s against, and also famously wore it the day after President Trump’s inauguration.

Until recently, those who wanted to emulate “the Notorious RBG” could only get their hands on similar necklaces. But Banana Republic, who initially released the necklace in 2012, announced this week that it would be re-releasing the necklace to support the ACLU’s Women’s Rights Project.

The necklace retails for $98 and half of the proceeds from each necklace will support the project that Ginsburg herself co-founded in 1972. The project is intended to advocate for gender equality and fight discrimination against women.

The necklaces are available for pre-sale online now and will be fully available from Jan. 15.