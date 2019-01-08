Cyntoia Brown, RBG Sick Day, California Paid Leave: Broadsheet January 8

• All about AOC. Have you, by chance, heard of a freshman Congresswoman from New York named Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?

We’re only eight days into the year, but it’s already crystal clear that Ocasio-Cortez—or AOC, in Twitter parlance—is driving the 2019 news cycle.

Last week it was Dancegate, when a video of Ocasio-Cortez taking part in a Breakfast Club homage was “leaked” by an anonymous Twitter account. And while no one seemed terribly bothered by her college-era dance moves, the new rep, flexing her considerable social media skills, responded by tweeting a dance video of her own. The whole affair seems pretty silly—until you consider the failed smear is just one of a volley of attempts to belittle Ocasio-Cortez based on her age and gender. (Not convinced? On Friday, GOP strategist and chairman of the Great America PAC Ed Rollins called the congresswoman “the little girl” during an appearance on Lou Dobbs Tonight.)

The AOC discussion has gotten somewhat more substantive this week, thanks in part to her Sunday night 60 Minutes interview. In her conversation with Anderson Cooper, Ocasio-Cortez owned the “radical” label, said that President Trump is a racist (“No question”), and claimed the media scrutinizes funding of progressive policies far more closely than it does that of, say, military initiatives or tax cuts. “We only ask how we pay for it on issues of housing, healthcare and education,” she said. (Read on for similar questions about new California Governor Gavin Newsom’s groundbreaking paid family leave proposal.)

Most of the Monday buzz about the interview focused on her response to a question about instances when she has made factually inaccurate statements. Her response: “If people want to really blow up one figure here or one word there, I would argue that they’re missing the forest for the trees. I think that there’s a lot of people more concerned about being precisely, factually, and semantically correct than about being morally right….And whenever I make a mistake. I say, ‘Okay, this was clumsy.’ and then I restate what my point was. But it’s— it’s not the same thing as— as the president lying about immigrants. It’s not the same thing, at all.”

A couple of stories took issue with her assessment, and the debate continued much of yesterday afternoon on Twitter. (I’ll let you all draw your own conclusions on who made the strongest case.) Meanwhile, the Washington Post and the New York Times attempted to drill into the actual meat of AOC’s policy ideas, with looks at her tax proposals.

Whether or not you agree with Ocasio-Cortez’s politics, you have to admit that she’s made a historic splash in her first five days in office. Something tells me we’ll be hearing (much, much) more about the freshman rep in the days and months to come.