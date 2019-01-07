Term Sheet -- Monday, January 7

Happy New Year, Term Sheet readers.

Appreciate some of you who were concerned enough to message me with a “Where you at?” or the Term Sheet reader with the simple “… Polina, you there?” We took a much-needed break over the holidays, but don’t worry, I still woke up on Christmas Day at 10:20 a.m. in a state of panic & worry that I hadn’t sent Term Sheet yet. Now, we’re back with your regularly scheduled programming.

In December, Term Sheet published readers’ business-related predictions for 2019. Many of you predicted a recession is around the corner. In a New York Times report published yesterday, it appears that a growing number of venture capitalists are not complaining — VCs are actually rooting for a market dip in hopes to calm the overheated startup environment.

This doesn’t come as a surprise to anyone remotely paying attention to the tech industry at the moment. In 2018, it felt like there was a company raising a mega-round every other day. July set an an all-time record for the number of $100 million+ venture deals struck in a single month. And then remember December 18 when five companies raised $100M+ rounds in a single day? In other words, dealmaking is getting expensive.

It seems that many entrepreneurs have adopted the mentality that capital can act as a differentiator. Armed with a war chest of funding, startups can attract more talent, acquire smaller players, market aggressively, capture customers, and blow past its rivals.

Of course, this strategy is often critiqued because bombshell amounts can inflate already-inflated tech valuations, while also pumping hundreds of millions of dollars into startups that don’t necessarily need it. Which brings us to present day — a time where VCs are wishing for a market downturn.

This reminds me of a Term Sheet Q&A I did with Romulus Capital founder Krishna Gupta, in which he told me we’re living in an insatiable time. He launched his firm in 2008, when venture capital looked very, very different. The talent was more clustered and the valuations were more realistic.

He used the following example: In 2008, founders went out to raise $2 million and ended up raising only $500,000. Today, they go out to raise $2 million, and it’s not uncommon for them to end up with $5 million. “The most important thing for founders to know is that this won’t last forever,” he told me.

At the time, I was skeptical. I wondered — As much as we blast companies for raising more than they need, sub-optimally spending their resources, and ruining their cultures in the meantime, were we even at the peak yet? As we came to find out, 2018 proved we weren’t.

So that leads us to 2019. Sure, U.S.-based VC firms might be hoping for a cooling of the markets, but does that matter so long as we have SoftBank’s yet-unspent Vision Fund? And let’s not forget the massive global sovereign wealth funds that are just now joining the game. There are also the investor darlings — Alibaba and Tencent — that have morphed into powerful investors in their own right.

A recession might be looming, but I’m not convinced that will be the solution the venture industry is longing for.

