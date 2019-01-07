U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will miss two scheduled oral arguments from the bench on Monday as she recovers from a surgery she underwent last month.

Instead, the 85-year-old justice will use case briefs and transcripts to review the cases from home, said the court’s spokesperson Kathy Arberg, Reuters reported. Monday will be the first time in her 25-year career on the bench that Ginsburg will miss oral arguments.

The Supreme Court justice had surgery last month to remove two cancerous growths from her left lung. The nodules were discovered in November during testing from a rib fracture after Ginsburg fell and broke three ribs, but they were found to be malignant.

“Post-surgery, there was no evidence of any remaining disease,” the court said. “Scans performed before surgery indicated no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body.”

Ginsburg has been treated for cancer in the past. In 1999 she was treated for colon cancer, and later was treated for pancreatic cancer in 2009.

The liberal Justice, dubbed “Notorious RBG” by her fans, has said she will continue serving on the Supreme Court as long as she’s able. Last January she hired law clerks for at least two more terms, signaling that she intended to stay on as a Justice through 2020.

“As long as I can do the job full steam, I will be here,” she told the Los Angeles Times last February.