Pizza Hut Expands Beer Delivery Just in Time For Super Bowl LIII

Pizza Hut announced Monday plans to expand beer delivery service to 300 locations by mid-January and to 700 more outlets by the summer.

Just in time for the Super Bowl, customers in Pizza Hut locations across Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, California, and Arizona can have beer brought to their door, CNN reported.

The company started testing the service in Phoenix in late 2017. Customers could order Budweiser, Bud Light, Shock Top, or the local beer Kilt Lifter, delivered as six packs packaged in a custom cooler. Last spring, Pizza Hut expanded beer delivery to more than 100 locations across Arizona and California.

Pizza Hut says its latest announcement is “aptly timed ahead of Super Bowl LIII,” as many Americans plan to serve pizza and beer at their watch parties.

“Beer delivery is a game-changing lever that we’ll continue to pull in order to deliver oven-hot pizzas with ice-cold beer to customers watching and celebrating their favorite teams,” said Nicolas Burquier, Pizza Hut’s chief customer and operations officer.

Pizza Hu for years has exceeded sales of competitors Domino’s, Papa John’s, and Little Caesars, but was outsold by Domino’s last year for the first time. Papa John’s is the only other pizza chain to offer beer delivered, having started a test program last spring.

Pizza Hut Marianne Radley, company chief brand officer, told CNN Business that customers were responding well to the expanded beer delivery. The “positive feedback … is a big driving force behind this expansion,” she said.

Fortune reached out to Pizza Hut for comment.