Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, might make another appearance on Suits, the American television program that put the actress in on the map.

According to the Daily Mail, NBC Universal wants Markle to reprise her role as Rachel Zane on the popular USA show for just one episode. The appearance would essentially be a cameo, a two-minute clip in the episode that could be shot in England.

That clip reportedly might mirror Markle’s own life to some extent, potentially portraying her as pregnant and living in the UK with her husband on the show, Mike. The clip could be shot “in half a day or less.”

In exchange for the brief appearance, NBC would give millions to a charity of Markle’s choosing.

Markle starred on the show from 2010 to 2017 when she left to marry Prince Harry. In her final episode in the series, she married her longtime boyfriend on the show, Mike Ross. The final episode also indicated the two would be “moving away” and would no longer be part of the program going forward.

Markle’s final episode in Suits aired in the UK in April, just a month before she married Prince Harry.