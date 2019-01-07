Apple Is Pitching New HomeKit Products in Difficult Fight With Amazon and Google

Apple might not have an official presence at this week’s Consumer Electronics Show, but it’s still very much on the showroom floor.

The tech giant has held a private press conference with reporters to showcase new products that work with its HomeKit smart home service, according to TechCrunch. Those devices, which include the new ConnectSense Smart Outlet and new Kwikset Premis touchscreen smart locks, all allow you to control them by interacting with the Home app on your iPhone or iPad. You can turn them on and off, add them to scenes, and configure their functionality with HomeKit.

Apple’s decision to use CES to showcase HomeKit-ready products is no surprise. The company has been criticized by many for not having broad-enough support for HomeKit, compared to Google Home and Amazon’s Alexa. By highlighting new products that support the technology, Apple is apparently trying to remind folks that it, too, is working on building out its smart home business.

Apple is notorious for not participating at CES, the world’s largest consumer electronics show. But each year, it usually is on the showroom floor and has a quiet presence. This year, the company is being far more conspicuous and even bought a 13-story ad that overlooks the Las Vegas Convention Center that points to its strong iPhone security. The ad is viewed as a shot against Google, Amazon, and others.

CES is going on now but officially kicks off on Tuesday. It’ll end on Friday.