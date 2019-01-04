YouTube Will Stream Both Weekends of This Year's Coachella

YouTube is planning to stream live performances from both weekends of the popular Coachella music festival.

In previous years the site has only streamed the first weekend of the festival. This year, it will add a “curated live experience” from the second weekend, with behind-the-scenes footages, artist vignettes, and a few select performances, Engadget reports.

This year’s festival is set to take place April 12th-14th and 19th-21st on the grounds of the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Coachella announced the festival lineup on Wednesday. Headliners include pop stars Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, and Tame Impala. The lineup also features Janelle Monae, Diplo, Idris Elba, CHVRCHES, Weezer, Kid Cudi, and others.

As part of YouTube’s partnership with the festival, YouTube Music and YouTube Premium subscribers received exclusive access to a dedicated allocation of passes for purchase for each weekend when they went on sale Friday.

YouTube is also the official playlist partner for the festival and will a Coachella-inspired playlist on the Coachella site as well as YouTube Music and the festival app.