Trump Tweets That Democrats Want to Impeach Him For Being 'Too Successful'

President Trump tweeted about his own impeachment Friday, arguing that the only reason Democrats want to impeach him is that because he’s too successful.

“They only want to impeach me because they know they can’t win in 2020, too much success!” Trump tweeted.

In another tweet, the president claimed that he “won perhaps the greatest election of all time” and that he has “done nothing wrong (no Collusion with Russia, it was the Dems that Colluded).”

He also claims he has “had the most successful first two years of any president” and is the “most popular Republican in party history 93%”

Democrats took control of the House yesterday. While many, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have suggested waiting to bring up talks of impeachment until Robert Mueller files his report on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election, others want that process to begin faster.

Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) said he plans to introduce articles of impeachment against Trump for obstructing justice with his firing of FBI director James Comey, and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) used profanity to suggest Trump should be impeached during a Thursday evening event for the advocacy group MoveOn.

In December, Trump’s overall approval rating among Americans averaged around 39%.