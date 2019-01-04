raceAhead: Is Time Up for R. Kelly?

This essay begins with an assertion that I hadn’t considered: The United States has been at war every day since its founding, sometimes covertly, oftentimes in more than one place. Historian Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz digs into our national record of violence against Indigenous people, noting that we’re not exceptional in this. “Extreme violence against noncombatants was a defining characteristic of all European colonialism, often with genocidal results,” she says. But what is unusual is the mythmaking that’s associated with this plunder. To work toward justice, she says, we have to acknowledge the violent impulses that are part of our historical DNA. Not unlike, oddly, what white supremacists are doing now. “White supremacists are not wrong when they claim that they understand something about the American Dream that the rest of us do not, though it is nothing to brag about,” she writes. To make progress, we must face the facts about ourselves.