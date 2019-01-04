Hillary Clinton Said to Be Courted by Democrats Mulling 2020 Run

Hillary Clinton, the former U.S. Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, is meeting with prospective Democratic candidates for the 2020 race, with top-tier contenders seeking her endorsement, according to multiple reports.

Clinton has met with Senators Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren, as well as with Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Axios and CNN reported. CNN also reported Senator Kamala Harris has met with the former first lady. There are plans for meetings with others.

Of those who’ve already taken a meeting, only Warren has filed an exploratory committee to seek the presidency, while the rest are still publicly just considering a run.

The meetings are a sign that Clinton, who won the popular vote in the 2016 election, will be a major force in the 2020 campaign even though she’s not running herself.

Axios was first to report news of the meetings.