Krispy Kreme Delivered Dozens of Doughnuts to 'Mourning' Kentucky Police Station

Krispy Kreme delivered dozens of doughnuts to a Kentucky police station Wednesday afternoon after a viral tweet showed officers mourning the loss of pastries from a car fire earlier this week.

The officers of Lexington, Ky. responded to a call on Monday that a Krispy Kreme delivery truck had caught fire. No one was inside the vehicle, but the truck—and its doughnuts—were badly damaged.

The responding officers decided to bring some humor to the situation by posting pictures of themselves weeping next to the truck on social media. The photos quickly went viral, eliciting responses from other U.S. police departments and Krispy Kreme itself.

“We’re thinking of you during this difficult time…and have more doughnuts on the way!” Krispy Kreme tweeted on Tuesday.

Although the burned truck actually contained few doughnuts, the Lexington Herald-Leader reports, Krispy Kreme replaced the doughnut-sized holes in the officer’s hearts with dozens of pastries, delivered to the East Sector police station Wednesday with a police escort.

“Seeing their post, the logical reaction was to bring comfort to them in their time of sorrow, and the only kind of comfort we know is with great, delicious doughnuts,” Dave Skena, the chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, told the Lexington Herald-Leader. “That’s what we can do to ease their pain.”

The officers’ hyperbolic reaction to the burned Krispy Kreme truck showed a light side to those working in a typically serious occupation.

“Every officer I know, we all have a great sense of humor. We just don’t get to share it often because our encounters with the public often don’t call for humor,” Officer Kyle Mounce told the Lexington Herald-Leader. “This was a great way to bring smiles to people’s faces and make people laugh.”

In the end, a doughnut for a smile isn’t a bad trade.