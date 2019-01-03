2018 ended in what had become the year’s drug recall style, with an addition to the still-growing list of blood pressure drugs being recalled due to contamination concerns.

On the last day of last year, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued yet another warning for yet another hypertension medication. On Dec. 31, 2018, the FDA announced a voluntary recall by Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc. for 80 lots of valsartan, amlodipine-valsartan, and valsartan-hydrochlorothiazide tablets.

This recall is happening for the same reason as the recalls issued for many other blood pressure meds. The finished drug product contains known human carcinogen N-nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA), which is an industrial processing byproduct and also used to make liquid rocket fuel. To date, Aurobindo Pharma has not received any reports of adverse effects related to the drugs being recalled.

A full list of all of the tablets included in the Aurobindo Pharma recall can be found here.

In addition, a longer list of blood pressure drugs recalled in the past months can be found here. Drug types included in various hypertension medication recalls include losartan, irbesartan, and other valsaratan drugs. In all of these cases of blood pressure drug recalls, it is important for consumers to consult their physician before discontinuing use of these drugs. While the drug impurities are serious enough to warrant these callbacks, halting the use of a blood pressure medication can cause other serious medical issues.