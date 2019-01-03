iPhone Sales Are Slow. But Apple Just Set a Single-Day Spending Record in the App Store

Apple might have spooked investors Wednesday with news that it was revising its guidance amid poor iPhone sales, but it’s taking steps to demonstrate that other parts of the company are doing just fine.

Apple announced Thursday that app store spending during the holiday 2018 period topped $1.22 billion. And New Year’s Day set a company record, as iPhone and iPad users spent over $322 million.

Games and self-care apps were the most popular apps in the period ranging from Christmas Eve to New Year’s Eve, Apple said in a statement. Among the most popular downloads were Fortnite, PUBG, 1Password and the Sweat fitness app.

“Thanks to the inspiring work of our talented developers and the support of our incredible customers around the world, the App Store finished off an outstanding 2018 and kicked off 2019 with a bang,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing.

The news, meant to buoy investor confidence, didn’t have much of an impact on the company’s stock. Apple shares were down nearly 8.5% in midday trading Thursday as investors continued to worry about the company’s long term health.