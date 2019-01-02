Golden Globe Odds Favor "A Star Is Born," Bradley Cooper, and Lady Gaga

Wondering who’s favored for this Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards?

Nailing down the odds can be tough, according to Gambling.com. However, betting sites and their patrons are ready to give it a shot.

Of course, the only certainty is that Jeff Bridges will receive the Cecil B. deMille Award for a significant impact on film and Carol Burnett will be honored with a special achievement award for television.

Those willing to take a gamble on the unknown are giving odds-on favorites for Best Picture Drama, Best Actor in a Drama, and Best Actress in a Drama, according to ET Canada. Their forecast and the odds: “A Star Is Born,” 2/9, along with its stars, Bradley Cooper, 1/3, and Lady Gaga, 2/5.

Best Picture for a Musical or Comedy is more up in the air, according to the numbers at Oddschecker.com. “Green Book” at 5/4 and “The Favourite” at 5/2 are the closest competitors. The site shows Alfonso Cuarón as a heavy favorite as Best Director for the picture “Roma.”

At 1/3 odds, “Killing Eve” could walk away with Best TV Series, according to Oddschecker.com.

ET Canada’s listings show Christian Bale in “Vice” at 5/7 for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy. Viggo Mortensen is at 8/5 for “Green Book.” Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy favorite is Olivia Colman in “The Favourite” at 5/7, with Emily Blunt, at 3/2, close behind in “Mary Poppins Returns.”

It also looks like “Roma” could grab Best Foreign Language Motion Picture at 1/6 odds.