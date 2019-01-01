10 Restaurants Open on New Year's Day 2019

A night full of New Year’s Eve celebrations can leave you feeling extra hungry on the first day of the new year. Too tired to make a meal in the kitchen on New Year’s Day? Well you’re in luck—many fast food and sit down restaurants will be open and ready to serve their first dishes of 2019.

Here are the restaurants keeping their doors open on New Year’s Day 2019. As always, make sure to call your local restaurants as hours vary among location.

Denny’s

Denny’s restaurants will be open on New Year’s Day and operating on regular business hours. Check out their festive flavors including their cinnamon roll pancake breakfast.

Olive Garden

Many Olive Garden restaurants will be open on New Year’s Day 2019. Although it’s now sold out, breadstick lovers were able to even buy a $400 ticket to eat at the Olive Garden in New York City the night before to watch the ball drop in Times Square.

Panera Bread

Broccoli cheddar soup anyone? Panera Bread will be open to fulfill your carb needs.

Waffle House

Open 24/7, 365 days a week, Waffle House will be open across the U.S. with plenty of Texas biscuits on New Year’s Day.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Most Buffalo Wild Wings will be open on New Year’s Day 2019. Try out their limited time Buffalo Tender Stacked Burger.

Pizza Hut

Pizza is always a good choice. Pizza Hut restaurants will be open across the U.S. providing their popular big dinner box on New Year’s Day.

Chili’s

Many Chili’s locations will be open on New Year’s Day. Check out their $5 Margarita of the month, which in December was the Red Nose Rita.

Taco Bell

Starting at 7 a.m. (depending on location), Taco Bell will be open on New Year’s Day 2019. Check out the restaurant’s new line of apparel.

KFC

Whether it’s chicken and waffles or a $5 fill up, KFC restaurants across the U.S. will be open on New Year’s Day.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

As a holiday tradition, Morton’s wants you to “start the new year with a slice of the good life.” The restaurant will be open on New Year’s Day 2019.

A 2019 Bonus: Starbucks

Many Starbucks locations will have special hours on New Year’s Day, so make sure to check. While supplies last, check out the return of the New Year’s Black and White Mocha Collection.