Before you set out your seafood sampler platter at your New Year’s Eve party this year, you might want to check the source of some of the items on that tray.

Kroger has recalled shrimp in three states—Michigan, Ohio and Virginia—after learning the product might have a contamination that could lead to health risks.

The shrimp was sold as cooked, but might not have been done so thoroughly, resulting in the contamination that could result in spoilage.

Consumers are urged to discard the crustaceans or return them to the store for a refund. Officials say customers should look for the following brands and UPC codes:

Sand Bar Peeled / Cooked Shrimp 26/30 CPTO UPC 11110-64115

Shrimp Cooked, Tail-On 26/30 Frozen Service Case UPC 69439-XXXXX

Shrimp Grab & Go Service Case UPC 69447-XXXXX

Shrimp Cooked 26/30 Seasoned Service Case UPC 69472-XXXXX

Shrimp Cooked Tail-On 26/30 Frozen Service Case UPC 89439-XXXXX

Shrimp 26/30 Cooked Service Case UPC 89461-XXXXX

Shrimp Cooked 26/30 Seasoned Service Case UPC 98107-XXXXX

Shrimp Cocktail 26/30 UPC 99479-5XXXX

Peeled Cooked Shrimp 26/30 UPC 40401-370681

The shrimp recall is the latest in a series of notable food recalls in 2018. Earlier this month, the USDA recalled 29,000 pounds of Jimmy Dean Sausage JBS Tolleson has recalled over 6,000 tons of beef since October. Cargill was forced to twice recall meats, once in August and more in September. And Kroger issued a warning in May when there was the threat of plastic contamination in its ground beef.