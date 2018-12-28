Angelina Jolie Considers Future Roles—as a News Producer and Politician

Angelina Jolie has taken on a number of jobs: actress, director, humanitarian activist, and even visiting professor at the London School of Economics. Now she’s about to produce a news show and is again considering a move into politics.

In the past a frequent subject of news reports, Jolie will be executive producer of a new BBC show, Our World. The 10-episode weekly program trial aims at promoting literacy among children from seven to 12 years old.

“There has never been a time when it was more important to introduce the next generation to objective, impartial news and factual explanation of the events and issues shaping our world,” Jolie told the BBC. “Children today are exposed to a lot of opinion, but not necessarily to information that is fact-based and reliable.”

BBC-commissioned research suggests that children become aware of the news at seven, and by 12 they sign up for social media accounts. The program would work to foster critical thinking during that span.

And then there’s politics. In a BBC radio interview earlier on Friday, Jolie said that she’d consider going into politics. “If you asked me 20 years ago, I would’ve laughed,” she said, “I’m also able to work with governments and I’m also able to work with militaries, and so I sit in a very interesting place of being able to get a lot done.”

She might start worrying about flip-flops. There were reports in 2016 that Jolie was looking at a political role in U.K. government at the time.